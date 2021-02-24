Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal fans to stop abusing his family

It seems like not a day goes by now without another report of footballers being abused on social media, and the trolls seem to be multiplying as they are left unhindered. But not only do they abuse the players, they abuse their families as well, which is simply not acceptable in any shape or form.

You can maybe criticize their footballing skills, but when you go so far as to threaten their wives and kids, then it is certainly time to take action. How would like it if you were Xhaka?


How much longer can the authorities allow this to go on without taking serious action?

  1. PJ-SA says:
    February 24, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Well done Xhaka! Not your biggest fan but off the field, well played sir.

  2. Wes says:
    February 24, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    I dont know if the social media giants involved are ready to step in coz its a simple thing 4 me, when you decide to use my platform to Threaten or racially discriminate a player and their loved ones we blacklist you and go further to close your other social media accounts such as an action in your twitter handle can lead to being excommunicated from facebook, IG etc and we top it up with formal complaints to the justice system

