Video – Granit Xhaka tells Arsenal fans to stop abusing his family

It seems like not a day goes by now without another report of footballers being abused on social media, and the trolls seem to be multiplying as they are left unhindered. But not only do they abuse the players, they abuse their families as well, which is simply not acceptable in any shape or form.

You can maybe criticize their footballing skills, but when you go so far as to threaten their wives and kids, then it is certainly time to take action. How would like it if you were Xhaka?

Powerful comments from Granit Xhaka as he responds to abuse from Arsenal fans… © UEFA 2020 pic.twitter.com/UKFDpeCRRc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 24, 2021



(Courtesy of CaughtOffside on Twitter)

How much longer can the authorities allow this to go on without taking serious action?