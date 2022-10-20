Video: Granit Xhaka’s right-footed strike sets Arsenal on course for victory

It took Arsenal well over an hour of action before breaking the deadlock in tonight’s Europa League clash with PSV, with Granit Xhaka the man to separate the two sides.

The Gunners have clearly been the better side today, but the goalkeeper had been equal to our efforts thus far. Xhaka’s strike wasn’t for stopping however, with the midfielder catching the bouncing ball with his right-foot to send it home.

That is a delightful finish from Granit Xhaka! 💫 The one bit of quality Arsenal have been after comes from the Swiss midfielder.#UEL pic.twitter.com/cwfKqNEZJk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2022

This goal looks likely to seal our place in the next round of the competition, and on course to seal top spot in the group also, but there is still time for our rivals to equalise.

Patrick