Video: Grealish gives Man City the advantage midway through the second half

Arsenal find themselves trailing for the second time as rivals Manchester City go 2-1 up in the second-half.

The Gunners fell behind in the opening half when Kevin De Bruyne latched onto a failed backpass by Takehiro Tomiyasu, but Bukayo Saka managed to keep his nerve to level the matchup from the penalty spot.

An exciting battle emerged after the break with both sides in full flow, and it was the away side who managed to strike the next blow thanks to Jack Grealish’s effort.


Have we got what it takes to get back on terms again?

