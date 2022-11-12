Video: Great Arsenal team goal puts Arsenal in the lead at Wolves

Arsenal have finally taken the lead away at Wolves thanks to a fine team move, with Martin Odegaard credited with the final touch.

The Gunners have struggled to create many clearcut chances this evening, with Wolves proving to be extremely physical and difficult to break down.

After 55 minutes however we have taken our chance, with a perfectly timed pass into Fabio Vieira allowing us to get in behind their defence, before the Portuguese found both Bukayo Saka and Odegaard in the centre to fight over the touch which sent it into the net.

ODEGAARD! 🔴 A fifth PL goal this season for Arsenal's captain ✅✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/JL7VkvP4fq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

It hasn’t been the greatest match thus far, but it has been a battle, and thankfully we have managed to get in the first real blow, and now we have to make it count.

