Video: Great Days For Arsenal – Reading 5-7 Arsenal – An amazing comeback in 2012

There have been many great cup games played by Arsenal over the years, but the most incredible night I can remember is when Arsenal were drawn away at Reading in the League Cup back in 2012.
AS usual, Arsene Wenger played a mostly young and inexperienced side with a back four consisting of Carl Jenkinson, Johan Djourou, Laurent Koscielny and Ignasi Miquel, and they played like a Sunday pub side in the first 44 minutes with Koscielny getting an own goal to help Reading race into a 4-0 lead.
But just before the whistle went Theo Walcott pulled one back to give us a glimmer of hope at half-time. The rest of the game was amazing and I’ll let the pictures do the talking….
I still remember watching that game at midnight on my laptop. I had decided to go to bed at half time seeing this pathetic 1st half and only walcott goal at 45min kept me from giving up. Thank god i didn’t and stayed till the end.
I kept my ticket from this game – had to sit amongst the Reading lot!! What a game!! What a result!! The only game – so far – I’ve been to with all my kids!! Happy days!!