Video: Great Days For Arsenal – Reading 5-7 Arsenal – An amazing comeback in 2012

There have been many great cup games played by Arsenal over the years, but the most incredible night I can remember is when Arsenal were drawn away at Reading in the League Cup back in 2012.

AS usual, Arsene Wenger played a mostly young and inexperienced side with a back four consisting of Carl Jenkinson, Johan Djourou, Laurent Koscielny and Ignasi Miquel, and they played like a Sunday pub side in the first 44 minutes with Koscielny getting an own goal to help Reading race into a 4-0 lead.

But just before the whistle went Theo Walcott pulled one back to give us a glimmer of hope at half-time. The rest of the game was amazing and I’ll let the pictures do the talking….