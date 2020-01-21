Video – Great moments from previous Chelsea v Arsenal clashes

Great Chelsea v Arsenal games remembered including RVP hat-trick and THAT Kanu goal.

I love videos like this before a big game, they put me in a positive frame of mind, though the Chelsea goals are a depressing watch.

It is a fairly longish video of 14 plus minutes but it does go to show that there have been some absolute classics down the years.

This video comes courtesy of the official Premier League Youtube channel.

Let us know in the comments section what moment or game that stands out for you.

