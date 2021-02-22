Video: Guendouzi embarrasses himself with costly decision

Matteo Guendouzi has been enjoying a relatively successful loan spell away from Arsenal with Hertha Berlin this season, but this weekend’s appearance was one to forget.

The midfielder left the Gunners this summer in search of regular football after a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta, with the belief that the player could possibly do with maturing in new surroundings.

While much of this season has been exciting, with possible talk of a return to North London to challenge for a role back with Arsenal, more antics such as these could end such thoughts.

Guendouzi is seen hitting the floor pretty hard before RB Leipzig scored their second goal of the game to kill off the tie, and VAR saw no reason to pull the ball bag for a foul. This has lead for various comments on social media to react to what appears to have been a dive inside his own box which lead to the goal.



Pictures courtesy of Bein Sports

Guendouzi diving in his own box after losing the ball and Hertha concede 😭 school boy error from him. — Renato (@rehnato) February 21, 2021

THAT'S WHY HE'S OUT ON LOAN, ARTETA DESERVES AN APOLOGY — WF0121 (@AFC49_) February 21, 2021

Any more instances like this will surely see him play his football away from the Emirates next season…

Is Matteo a lost cause or is it just a matter of time before his maturity levels catch up with his age?

Patrick