Video: Guendouzi involved in another fight – with provocation

I know Arsenal have just sold Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille, but I couldn’t resist putting this video up for discussion, and the reason being that I am not sure that the blame can be put directly onto the ex-Arsenal midfielder.

This comes from a “friendly” pre season game between Marseille (where Tavares is headed right now) and Real Betis (where Bellerin was on loan and may go back to this summer).

It seems that the 40 year-old veteran of Betis, Joaquin, was upset with some heavy tackling from Guendouzi during this so-called friendly, and made his feelings clear by trying to headbutt Matteo, who obviously reacted as expected, then another Betis player grabbed Guendouzi’s hair from behind, and then all the players from both sides joined in the melee.

The referee decided to end the game early by blowing the whistle for full time, but it was obviously not a friendly game (Ended 1-1 by the way)….

Have a look and see what you think….

