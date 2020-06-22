Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Guendouzi told to ‘wind his neck in’ and concentrate

Matteo Guendouzi has been told to reign in his newfound coaxing of opponents, claiming the Arsenal man isn’t good enough to back-up such talk.

The 21 year-old was one of a few negative talking points to come from the loss at Brighton on Saturday, and his performance brought mixed reviews, with Ian Wright claiming that the fight he showed should be a positive thing for our side.

Perry Groves told TalkSport however that he thinks Guendouzi simply isn’t good enough to be coming out with such talk, nor is his current Arsenal side.

Does Guendouzi need to reign it in and concentrate on his game, or does he need to show more fight in order to rally those around him?

Patrick

  1. Brezzybone says:
    June 22, 2020 at 9:06 am

    What he is showing is exactly what the team lacks, our team is too passive get bully easily

