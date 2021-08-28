Video: Gundogan heads City ahead but questions to be asked of Arsenal defender

Calum Chambers failed to get onto the cross which allowed Ilkay Gundogan to head home past Bernd Leno to leave Machester City ahead of Arsenal.

The goal came from the Citizens first real attack, which will not be a pleasing stat for us in the slightest, and you have to be looking at our defender for his failure to clear.



Images courtesy of Canal+ Sport

Does the early goal make certain that this is not going to go our way?

Patrick