Video: Haaland with the killer blow as Man City close in on top spot

Manchester City look set to regain top spot in the Premier League table after moving 3-1 up against Arsenal with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The Gunners were arguably the best side for the opening 60 minutes of play, but failed to lead the match at any point of the tie. Kevin De Bruyne’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Bukayo Saka’s penalty, but Jack Grealish put his side ahead with just 15 minutes remaining on the clock. Five minutes later, and Haaland may well have killed the game off with the fourth goal of the game.

