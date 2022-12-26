Video: Hammer blow for Arsenal as Benrahma puts his side ahead

West Ham have taken the lead against Arsenal thanks to a first-half penalty, with Said Benrahma putting his side ahead.

The Gunners have been the better side, but that will count for nothing after seeing our side fall behind, with William Saliba the man under blame.

The Frenchman wasn’t expected to feature this evening after limited time back with the squad after his exploits in Qatar with France, and maybe that decision will come back to haunt us.

His late challenge has brought down Bowen in the box to gift them the chance to score, and they duly delivered, with Benrahma sending Ramsdale diving out of the way.

West Ham strike first against the league leaders 💥 Saïd Benrahma makes no mistake from the spot 🧊#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/jZmD9Byrze — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Patrick