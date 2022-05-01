Video: Hammers hit straight back against Arsenal with Bowen strike

Jarrod Bowen has pegged Arsenal back shortly after Rob Holding had put Arsenal ahead over his West Ham side.

The Gunners had taken the lead just minutes earlier when Holding had glanced his header inside the far post from the corner kick, but Bowen has continued his fine form this season by making sure that the two sides go into the break level.

Arsenal's lead lasted only six minutes! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Us1PADHbF7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

We can’t really complain much after what was ultimately an even 45 minutes, but I can assure that Mikel Arteta will not be happy going back into the dressing room at half-time with his teamtalk having to be altered so late into the half.

Patrick