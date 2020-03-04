VIDEO – Happy Birthday Bernd Leno – A short tribute

It is true that Arsenal have had an awful season, especially before the arrival of Mikel Arteta, but on the day of Bernd Leno’s 28th birthday perhaps we should reflect on how much worse it would have been without the big German to keep the ball out of our net on a regular basis.

Here is a tribute to Bernd Leno from an Arsenal fan, showing his appreciation…

Happy birthday to this guy, don't know where we would be without him pic.twitter.com/hPWWnsk510 — Wenger and Dein (@WengerDein) March 4, 2020