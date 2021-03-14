Video – Harry Kane hits the post in last minute against Arsenal

Harry Kane has done very little in this evenings game against Arsenal, but in the last 10 minutes he has started to come into it.
He very nearly levelled the score in the 89th minute with a free kick that sent Bernd Leno the totally wrong way, but luckily it came off the post!
Whooppee!
A ONE SIDED MATCH WITH MUCH THE BETTER TEAM LEAD BY MUCH THE BETTER MANAGER , FAR AND AWAY DESERVED WINNERS. Spuds were dreadful and we were superb!
A fantastic performance from ever player today and full credit to the Boss for playing Lucca up front. He was a great outlet and kept the Spurs defence under pressure.
Cedric at Right back was a huge improvement on Bellerin. How did Lamela stay on the pitch so long?