Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Harry Kane hits the post in last minute against Arsenal

Harry Kane has done very little in this evenings game against Arsenal, but in the last 10 minutes he has started to come into it.

He very nearly levelled the score in the 89th minute with a free kick that sent Bernd Leno the totally wrong way, but luckily it came off the post!

Whooppee!

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    March 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    A ONE SIDED MATCH WITH MUCH THE BETTER TEAM LEAD BY MUCH THE BETTER MANAGER , FAR AND AWAY DESERVED WINNERS. Spuds were dreadful and we were superb!

    Reply
  2. edward joseph small says:
    March 14, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    A fantastic performance from ever player today and full credit to the Boss for playing Lucca up front. He was a great outlet and kept the Spurs defence under pressure.
    Cedric at Right back was a huge improvement on Bellerin. How did Lamela stay on the pitch so long?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs