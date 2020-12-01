Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Has Arsenal’s struggles overshadowed Gabriel?

Adrian Durham has had a closer look at Arsenal’s loss at the weekend, and believes the club’s performances are overshadowing the impressive performances of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian popped up with another important goal for our side, bringing us level, whilst putting in another astute defensive performance, but with the Gunners failing to get results at present, it is easy to discount his input.

The defender only arrived from Lille during the summer, but already looks tailormade for Premier League football.

Are Arsenal’s results overshadowing our summer signing?

