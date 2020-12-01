Video: Has Arsenal’s struggles overshadowed Gabriel?

Adrian Durham has had a closer look at Arsenal’s loss at the weekend, and believes the club’s performances are overshadowing the impressive performances of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian popped up with another important goal for our side, bringing us level, whilst putting in another astute defensive performance, but with the Gunners failing to get results at present, it is easy to discount his input.

💬 "It's a pity Gabriel's contributions were overshadowed by a disappointing scoreline. He's been impressive so far this term." 📺 Adrian Clarke delivers the latest episode of The Breakdown 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2020

The defender only arrived from Lille during the summer, but already looks tailormade for Premier League football.

Are Arsenal’s results overshadowing our summer signing?

Patrick