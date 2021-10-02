Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Have you seen this cheeky penalty win from Balogun? Amazing

Folarin Balogun has been forecast as the next big Arsenal starlet to be promoted from the Academy. We have only seen him perform brilliantly at senior level against Europa League opponents, but he scores for fun with the U23s.

Once he builds up his strength and maturity, he will surely become a Lukaku of the future for Arsenal.

But sit back and watch this bit of cheeky skill that bamboozles the defender….

  1. Sue says:
    October 2, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    All aboard the showboat! The guy is quality

