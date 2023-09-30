Video – Havertz finally finds the back of the net for Arsenal

It may have been a penalty but Kai Havertz has finally got his name on the scoresheet for Arsenal.
The German has come in for a lot of criticism recently and let’s be honest, it was deserved and even though it was just a penalty, this goal may go some way to boosting his confidence.
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard decided between themselves to hand the spot kick duty to Havertz, which in itself shows what sort of team spirit there is within the Arsenal camp.
Let’s hope this is one of many to come.
Havertz converts the penalty! 3-0!
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) September 30, 2023
Está aí o primeiro golo do Kai 👀
🏴 @premierleague | @afcbournemouth 0 x 3 @Arsenal#PremierELEVEN pic.twitter.com/uJzaZVMBN4
— ELEVEN Portugal (@ElevenSports_PT) September 30, 2023
What an assist by Ode, and Kai with a similar style pk to get on the sheet!
Way to go man…