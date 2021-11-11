Video – HB Koge 1-5 Arsenal – Dominant Gunners destroy Danish defence

The Arsenal Women were expecting a tough fight in Denmark last night as previously Koge had held out for an hour against the European Champions Barcelona, but they had little answer to the Gunners dominant display.

In fact, many pundits were agreeing that the Koge goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese was easily the Man Of The Match (Man? Player?) but there was no way on heaven or Earth that any keeper could have saved Steph Catley’s opening goal via a fantastic free kick that couldn’t have been closer to the top corner.

A great win for the Gunners, so sit back and enjoy the show…