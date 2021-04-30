Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: ‘He slipped’ – Arteta labels Auba unlucky after last-minute miss

Mikel Arteta has defended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s last-minute effort, where he could have given Arsenal the advantage going into the second-leg against Villarreal.

The Gunners were on the backfoot all evening, falling behind in only the fifth minute of play, before things appeared to get worse and worse.

Nicolas Pepe’s penalty did see the tide change however, and the last-minute chance that Aubameyang had to beat the keeper could have seen us somehow finish with a 2-2 scoreline.

Did anybody else notice a slip?

