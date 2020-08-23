Video: Here is why Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Thiago Alcantara

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, but who is he?

The 29 year-old has entered the final 12 months of his playing deal in Germany, and has been linked with a switch to Liverpool, but they appear adamant on limiting their spending this summer, and that could well open the door to an Emirates move.

The Independent amongst numerous other publications claim that we both share an interest, but his head will likely be set on winning tonight’s Champions League final before considering his next destination.

The Spain international came through the ranks at Barcelona alongside his brother, Rafinha Alcantara, before making the switch to the Allianz Arena in 2013, where he has gone onto win seven league titles and the domestic cup four times.

For me Thiago is amongst the most intelligent of footballers, and his reading of the game is on another level to most, and would be an instant hit in the Premier League, but whether Liverpool will make their interest serious is yet to be understood.

Could Arsenal beat another Premier League giant to another impressive star?

Patrick