Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video Highlights – 10 years ago today League Cup Final Arsenal v Birmingham

It is ten years to the day that Arsenal took on Birmingham City in the League Cup Final at Wembey, and it looked like a nailed on chance for the Gunners and Arsene Wenger to take hime yet another trophy.

But of course it wasn’t our day, and after a late mix up between Szczesny and Koscielny gifted a goal to Obafemi Martens, and the trophy went up to Birmingham instead. It was just too late for Arsenal to stage a recovery.

There were a lot of dejected Arsenal fans around that day!

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Arsenal2win says:
    February 27, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    One of Wenger’s worst luck. I remembered I couldn’t eat after that match a reason I now eat before any Arsenal game. Pls don’t remind of that game anymore, it was nightmarish.

    Reply
  2. Palash says:
    February 27, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    We could have won the treble that season.We should had atleast won the league that season.Our team was really great.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs