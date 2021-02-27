Video Highlights – 10 years ago today League Cup Final Arsenal v Birmingham

It is ten years to the day that Arsenal took on Birmingham City in the League Cup Final at Wembey, and it looked like a nailed on chance for the Gunners and Arsene Wenger to take hime yet another trophy.
But of course it wasn’t our day, and after a late mix up between Szczesny and Koscielny gifted a goal to Obafemi Martens, and the trophy went up to Birmingham instead. It was just too late for Arsenal to stage a recovery.
There were a lot of dejected Arsenal fans around that day!
One of Wenger’s worst luck. I remembered I couldn’t eat after that match a reason I now eat before any Arsenal game. Pls don’t remind of that game anymore, it was nightmarish.
We could have won the treble that season.We should had atleast won the league that season.Our team was really great.