Video Highlights – 10 years ago today League Cup Final Arsenal v Birmingham

It is ten years to the day that Arsenal took on Birmingham City in the League Cup Final at Wembey, and it looked like a nailed on chance for the Gunners and Arsene Wenger to take hime yet another trophy.

But of course it wasn’t our day, and after a late mix up between Szczesny and Koscielny gifted a goal to Obafemi Martens, and the trophy went up to Birmingham instead. It was just too late for Arsenal to stage a recovery.

There were a lot of dejected Arsenal fans around that day!