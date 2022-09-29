Video Highlights – Ajax v Arsenal Women WCL – Miedema strike puts Gunners into the Group Stages

Last night’s Womens Champions League Qualifier between Ajax and Arsenal WWomen was extremely crucial, for financial as well as sporting reasons, with the winner going through to the Group Stages of Europe’s most prestigious competition.

It was always going to be a nerve-wracking experience after the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw back in London, making last night an all-or-nothing match.

It was quite even and going into the break it was still 0-0, but thankfully after 5 minutes of the second half, the ever brilliant Vivienne Miedema finally found the breakthrough to calm our nerves.

But Jonas Eidevall’s team managed to keep yet another clean sheet and we now have the mouthwatering prospect of seeing the three home Group games being played at the Emirates, and Arsenal will find out their opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

Sorry, the highlights are only available in Dutch, but I enjoyed them anyway…

Michelle Maxwell

