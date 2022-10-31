Video Highlights & All Goals – Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Women – A Record 13th win in a row

The Arsenal Women welcomed West Ham to the Emirates to try and achive a record 13th win in a row in the WSL.

The Hammers were no easy touch though as they arrived having won their previous two games, and crazily had a perfectly good goal disallowed early on, which was soon replaced by an awful back pass which allowed Dagny Brynjarsdottir to claim the first goal against the Gunners in ten WSL games.

It was only 1-1 at half-time, but you can see what happened by watching this video as Arsenal come through to a desrved win in the end.

Enjoy!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….