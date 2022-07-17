Video Highlights – Arsenal 2-0 Everton – Jesus and Saka give us the win

So Arsenal played in their first game of the tour of USA and it was a little tougher than our first pre-season game against Nurnberg. But the Gunners won again as we faced our fellow EPL rivals Everton, and both fielded a strong side in the first half.

Arsenal looked the livelier side and hit the post early on, and then just after the half hour mark, Jesus and Saka both scored in the space of three minutes to send us into the break 2-0 up.

Arteta made numerous changes in the second half but neither side could add to the score….

The Arsenal highlights are not up yet, but we have the official Everton highlights and a longer official American version….