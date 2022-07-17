Video Highlights – Arsenal 2-0 Everton – Jesus and Saka give us the win

So Arsenal played in their first game of the tour of USA and it was a little tougher than our first pre-season game against Nurnberg. But the Gunners won again as we faced our fellow EPL rivals Everton, and both fielded a strong side in the first half.
Arsenal looked the livelier side and hit the post early on, and then just after the half hour mark, Jesus and Saka both scored in the space of three minutes to send us into the break 2-0 up.
Arteta made numerous changes in the second half but neither side could add to the score….
The Arsenal highlights are not up yet, but we have the official Everton highlights and a longer official American version….
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
That last piece of action in the USA highlights looked like a penalty. I dare say VAR would have awarded that.
Overall it looked as though the play was a bit disjointed – lots of energy and movement but most of the few moves ended with someone being hurried into giving the ball away.
But surely like all other wise Gooners. you are well aware that pre season friendlies are merely preparation games and, though we are of course keen to win , the performance is not a true guide of what is to come once the season proper starts?
Of course, but one also tries to read the tea leaves and see how it will pan out in the real season and I was concerned at the number of times play just fizzled out in a loss of possession.
Usually it was someone trying to force a pass that wasn’t there when too many players were in one area of the field. Sometimes you need someone who can put their foot on the ball and look at the big picture.
They may be able to adjust – as you say, it’s only pre-season – but you need players of the right type to know when to hit the pause button, even if it’s only for a second, and I didn’t see anyone showing that kind of nous in that game.
While Jesus is very good addition I think Arsenal still need one more in that area preferably a physically strong person with arial power. That is more important than a new left back or MF. But looks there is no plan to sign one as that kind of profile is not mentioned even in gossips
I never expected his skills, hold-up play and creative turns to be so good. He seems to be playing without shackles in pre-season, so hopefully he keeps doing it fearlessly in EPL
My only concern is his playing style will invite harsh challenges, as seen in the US game. If he gets a grave injury, Nketiah and Balogun must be ready to replace him
Agreed GAI, hopefully the shackles aren’t put on our players like the previous few seasons.
I don’t think our attackers were heavily constrained by our tactics last season. I feel they were just not as skilled as Jesus
Saliba, Saka, Nketiah and Gabriel J were the most impressive for me.