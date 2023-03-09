Video Highlights – Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool Women as Gunners win their game in hand

The Gooner Women had dropped a little off the pace from the WSL title race, but they had two games in hand on the two Manchester clubs that are currently leading the way. But last night was one of those games in hand, and after the euphoria of beating Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final at the weekend they had to come back down to Earth with a bump.

From a full house at Crystal Palace, they had a very small crowd at Meadow Park and had to endure freezing rain and a very slippery surface, but they did their job diligently against a Liverpool side wracked by an extensive injury list.

Enjoy the highlights below but I admit the the driving rain was playing havoc with the cameras!