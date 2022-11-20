Video Highlights: Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd Women – shocking Arsenal defeat in 91st minute

Video Highlights Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Women – shocking Arsenal defeat in the 91st minute By Michelle

Manchester United produced a stunning late comeback to end Arsenal’s 100% start in the Women’s Super League. In front of more than 40,000 fans at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal trailed to an Ella Toone goal at half-time, after a pretty abysmal first half from the Gunners.

Arsenal looked a lot livelier in the 2nd half, when they equalised with Frida Maanum scoring in the 46th minute before Laura Wienroither put one in the back of the net, taking the score to Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd.

But headers by Millie Turner and Alessia Russo in the final five minutes completed a sensational turnaround for the Red Devils.

The defeat ends a 14-game league winning run for Arsenal, while United showed why they shouldn’t be written off as real title contenders under boss Marc Skinner.

Inspired by Toone from midfield, they secured a win which moved them level on 18 points with Arsenal and Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

The highlights show you that the game was a fascinating encounter with lots of drama….

Well Gooners, you can’t win ‘em all..

Onward and upward to Arsenal’s last game in November when they head to Italy to take on Juventus in their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Our Gunners will be back in WSL action when they will be back at Meadow Park to take on Everton on 3rd December. Tickets for that fixture are available here.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….