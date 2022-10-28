Video Highlights – Arsenal 3-1 FC Zurich Women – Nobbs with a worldie and a Hurtig double

After the euphoria of beating the European Champions Lyon in France last week, the Arsenal women had the opportunity to confirm their lead at the top of the Group in a game against the Part-timers FC Zurich at the Emirates.

Jonas Eidevall made a host of changes and Miedema and Nobbs were returned to the fold with a good home crowd behind them, and they proved to easily strong enough to beat the Swiss Champions.

You will enjoy watching Jordan Nobbs incredible opening goal, and the summer arrival Lisa Hurtig scored two well-taken goals to make sure Arsenal continue their excellent winning run…

Enjoy!