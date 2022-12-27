Video Highlights – Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – Thrilling comeback to keep our top spot in table

Well it was certainly an interesting day to restart the Premier League, with the amazing stat that there had not been one home win in the EPL games all day before the Gunners faced West Ham.

We looked like we started well and had a fantastic goal from Saka which was ruled off by VAR, and then when West Ham took the lead through a penalty i began to worry.

But we came out in the second half and gave a masterclass to David Moyes side and deservedly ran out 3-1 winners. And the brilliant angled shot from Martinelli to cement our win was just perfect….

Enjoy!

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids