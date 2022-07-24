Video Highlights – Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea – Gunners end USA tour in style

Well, that was a super exciting game against Chelsea to end Arsenal’s tour of America, and the Gunners kept their unbeaten streak going with an easy 4-0 over our London rivals in Orlando.

Of course it was the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus who opened the scoring with a lovely chip over Mendy after just 15 minutes, although it was a sloppy pass from a Chelsea defender that gave him the opening.

Then Odegaard made it 2-0 with a well-taken shot after 36 minutes and we went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The second half was just as easy, with Saka making it 3-0 after a parried shot from Xhaka, and Lokonga wrapped it up with a header, getting on the end of a brilliant cross from Cedric.

What an excellent tour and Arsenal will be in confident mood when the League proper starts…

Enjoy!

