Video Highlights Arsenal 5-0 N. Forest – Reiss Nelson the unlikely hero

After last week’s draw with Southampton all the talk amongst Arsenal fans centred on how “tired” and “fatigued” the squad was, which was then compounded by Arteta playing his full team in Holland in midweek and being embarrassed by PSV.

But surely those thoughts have now been thouroughly reputiated when Arteta’s first XI destroyed Nottm Forest 5-0 at the Emirates yesterday while returning to their fast free-flowing football.

For some reason, SkySports couldn’t show our game yesterday, so for those that couldn’t watch the game, here are all the goals and highlights.

Enjoy!

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids