Video Highlights Arsenal 5-0 N. Forest – Reiss Nelson the unlikely hero

After last week’s draw with Southampton all the talk amongst Arsenal fans centred on how “tired” and “fatigued” the squad was, which was then compounded by Arteta playing his full team in Holland in midweek and being embarrassed by PSV.

But surely those thoughts have now been thouroughly reputiated when Arteta’s first XI destroyed Nottm Forest 5-0 at the Emirates yesterday while returning to their fast free-flowing football.

For some reason, SkySports couldn’t show our game yesterday, so for those that couldn’t watch the game, here are all the goals and highlights.

