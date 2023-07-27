Video Highlights: Arsenal 5-3 Barcelona in chaotic pre-season friendly in USA

Arsenal defeated Barcelona 4-3 in a thrilling pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium. The Gunners were without their headline summer arrival Declan Rice, but Leandro Trossard’s fine second-half brace and a late Fabio Vieira rocket ultimately settled a feisty and chaotic goal-laden affair.

Barcelona took the lead after seven minutes through Robert Lewandowski, but Arsenal were level just six minutes later through Bukayo Saka. The Catalans went ahead again through Raphinha’s free-kick, but Kai Havertz equalized before half-time.

Trossard put Arsenal ahead in the second half, and he doubled his tally with a fine finish. Barcelona hit the woodwork twice, but Vieira sealed the win with a stunning long-range goal.

The game was delayed by 36 minutes due to a technical issue, but it was worth the wait as it turned out to be a thrilling contest.

