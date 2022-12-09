Video highlights: Arsenal defeat Lyon in Dubai Super Cup friendly

Video Highlights as Arsenal defeat Lyon in Dubai Super Cup friendly by Michelle

Arsenal got off to a winning start in the opening game of their Dubai Super Cup campaign after beating Lyon 3-0 and we have highlights of the action here for your delectation.

Mikel Arteta used nearly all of his travelling squad in this friendly, with the first-team regulars storming to a 3-0 half-time lead, before a host of academy players saw out the win. The three first-half goals were thanks to a powerful header from Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah finishing off a fast Arsenal counter-attack and an excellent long range strike by Fabio Vieira.

The scoreline remained the same at full-time but Arsenal then claimed a bonus point by winning a penalty shootout 2-1, with four saves from young goalkeeper Karl Hein to claim the maximum four points.

The goals and best of the rest of the action, including Karl Heins’ penalty saves, are now available to watch here: