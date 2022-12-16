Video highlights: Arsenal qualify for 15th UWCL Quarter Final despite champions Lyon 0-1 win by Michelle

It was a disappointing night for our Gunners at Emirates Stadium last night but Arsenal secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, for the 15th time. A scrappy first-half goal for the reigning champions Lyon was enough for them to secure the 1-0 win which is Arsenal’s first loss in Europe this season.

Both sides were fairly evenly matched and there were chances at both ends of the pitch, with a near-miss from Wubben-Moy on 22 minutes.

Just before half-time a deep delivery from Lyon’s Bacha was headed by former Gunner Danielle van de Donk, beating Manuela Zinsberger and resulting in a scramble in front of goal with the ball dribbling in off Maanum putting Lyon one goal in front. Vivianne Miedema was stretchered off just before the break after seeming to overextend her leg and our Gunners ended the first half a goal down and a player down.

There was no change to the scoreline at full-time through Arsenal managed a few near misses as they tried valliantly to equalise.

Michelle Maxwell

