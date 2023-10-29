Video Highlights: Arsenal v Sheffield United – Gunners dominate with Nketiah the hat-trick hero

In a dominant display, Arsenal dismantled Sheffield United, the league’s bottom-placed team, with a resounding 5-0 victory. Eddie Nketiah emerged as the standout performer, showcasing his prowess by netting his first and spectacular hat-trick for the Gunners.

Right from the kickoff, Arsenal asserted control, dictating play and creating numerous chances. Nketiah’s first goal came in the 28th minute, displaying exceptional skill as he received a cross from an awkward angle and coolly slotted it past the goalkeeper. The second half saw Nketiah double the lead just five minutes in, unleashing a powerful shot from close range. He then sealed his hat-trick in emphatic fashion, unleashing a thunderous 25-yard strike that nestled into the top corner.

The onslaught didn’t end there. Fabio Vieira, after earning a penalty through his own industrious play, confidently converted from the spot, adding to Sheffield United’s misery. Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout, capitalizing on a stoppage-time corner to slot the ball into the net.

Watch the best Arsenal highlights so far this season….

Enjoy!

