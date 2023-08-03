Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video Highlights: Arsenal win Emirates Cup 2023 against Monaco on penalties

Arsenal had a very good workout against Monaco last night at the Emirates, and they certainly looked a lot more match ready than the did in America.

But it was Monaco who took the lead on the half-hour through Fofana, although we saw lots of good work from Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah in the first half, which bore fruit when our Eddie equalised a couple of minutes before the break.

There were no more goals in normal time, but Jurrien Timber and Rice were handed their home debuts, while Havertz had to wait until the hour mark when Arteta made 7 substitutions. But it was a good day out for the 60,000 crowd with the great Arsene Wenger visiting as guest of honour.

Even the penalties were exciting as neither side missed any of their first three, but them Rambo saved from Minamino to give us the trophy…

Here’s a nice bonus – You can watch the shootout as well!

