Video Highlights: Arsenal Women 3-0 West Ham as Gunners keep pace with Chelsea

Arsenal Women beat West Ham 3-0 at Meadow Park on Sunday, in their last WSL match before they go into international break. In a match where our Gunners dominated possession (59%) and had twice the number of goals on target, three of which landed in the back of the Hammers net, Arsenal really showed just how back on form they are.

The first-half was super exciting with Frida Maanum opening the scoriing in only the 2nd minute of the game! Beth Mead then scored in the 18th minute (her first goal after returning from her ACL injury) and completed a brace in the 41st minute.

To be fair West Ham had a pretty decent game but they were no match for a very in-form Arsenal. Enjoy the highlights below!

What did you think of the game Gooners?

Next up, after the international break, our Gunners face Chelsea at a packed Emirates on 10th December – have you got your tickets?

Michelle Maxwell

