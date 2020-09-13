Video highlights: Arsenal Women strike 9 against London rivals

Arsenal Women has taken full advantage of West Ham’s red card in the first-half of the match to run away 9-1 winners in the Women’s Super League.

Our side now sits top of the table on goal difference after two matches, with a whopping 15 goals in the opening two fixtures, with midfielder Jill Roord scoring a hat-trick in both, while forward Vivianne Miedema scored a brace in each.

Our ladies are really putting a marker down for our rivals as we look to regain the title we won in 2018-19, with the previous campaign having been stopped midway through and handed to Chelsea, despite Man United picking up more points (having played one game more).

Arsenal Women are clearly ready to make up for lost time however, and will surely be the team to watch this term

