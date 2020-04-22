Video highlights: Arteta’s Arsenal can return to the top

Mikel Arteta was brought into the Arsenal managerial position in December after a torrid campaign, and the Spaniard has made a massive impact already.

From the manager’s first game in charge, there was an immediate change in philosophy for all to see. The team had an influx of energy, and a hunger that we hadn’t seen for some time.

Our side has moved to win three consecutive league games for the first time this season, and will be keen to continue that when football resumes, and the exciting football being played is causing quite the stir.

Our team plays at a refreshingly fast tempo, as well as putting pressure on the ball when not in possession, and we’ve brought a highlight reel to you below which highlights some of the

Will this fast-paced football be a recipe for success? Which players are most important to Arteta’s high-tempo play?

Patrick