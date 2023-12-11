Video Highlights as Arsenal Women demolish Chelsea 4-1 in front of record crowd

In a record-breaking Women’s Super League showdown at the Emirates Stadium, Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal secured a convincing victory with Alessia Russo scoring twice, and Beth Mead and Amanda Ilestedt adding a goal each.

The match drew a record crowd of 59,000. Chelsea had a flurry of hope when they equalized at 1-1 through Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, but Emma Hayes’ team experienced their first defeat of the season in north London.

Beth Mead initiated the scoring in the eighth minute, capitalizing on a well-executed play involving Kim Little and Victoria Pelova.

Arsenal dominated the first half with three quick goals, including Amanda Ilestedt’s first WSL goal from a Steph Catley corner. Alessia Russo compounded Chelsea’s troubles with a spectacular right-footed finish after a dynamic run down the left flank.

The result solidified Arsenal’s control with a 3-1 lead, and they made it 4-1 close to the end, marking a memorable afternoon for Eidevall’s side and a setback for the reigning champions.

Michelle Maxwell

