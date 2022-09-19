Video Highlights Brentford v Arsenal – Watch the Gunners deservedly go back to the top

Arsenal’s incredible start to the season continues, and with Brentford in form, and the fact that our London neighbours themselves have started well, we expected to be a normal tough London derby.

But Arsenal rolled up their sleeves again and completely dominated the first 45 minutes. There was little surprise when William Saliba connected brilliantly from a corner to put us 1-0 up, and Xhaka’s perfect cross for Jesus to score our second was a sight to behold.

The game was all but over by the break, but it was worth waiting for Fabio Vieira’s brilliant debut goal to put the game beyond doubt, and to put Arsenal firmly back at the top of the table ahead of the international break…

Enjoy!

