Video: Highlights from Arsenal’s loss to Brentford yesterday including Arteta excuses

Brentford earned a deserved 2-0 victory over Arsenal to kickstart their return to the Premier League, but where did it go wrong for the visitors?
We started the match brightly, having at least two-thirds of the possession in the opening 15 minutes of play, before the match turned, and we never managed to recover after conceding 22 minutes in.
Emile Smith Rowe appeared to be our only outlet for anything creative in the final third, while Brentford remained an extremely organised unit that wasn’t to be broken.
As much as I want to give credit to the hosts for their performance, I can’t help but focus on how little imagination, creativity and concentration our team possessed, but Brentford most definitely deserve plenty of praise for the level of focus they showed throughout.
Patrick
HIGHLIGHTS? There were no highlights just the usual Arteta crap football!
Hey rejoice, we are out of the relegation zone….. at present!
We will lose the opening 3 games after which the atmosphere will so toxic that the outcome seems near-inevitable even today.
But who will replace Arteta and which players will we be able to attract after yesterday’s disaster?
A lot of talk about Odegaard but to me, he is another ESR and we can’t play the 2 of them so easily in a starting 11.
We need goals.
In fairness, it is not easy to integrate more than 1 or 2 new players in a stating 11. This takes time.
My priority would be a right-back of high caliber. Next a striker and maybe Aouar.
But most importantly, which manager will come next month when we need to be rescued? There are a lot of dreamers who think we can attract a top manager. I am not one of them.
Maybe a Bielsma? PL experience would be good. Otherwise, we would have to gamble on an up-and-coming foreign manager who never proved anything in the PL.
Benitez, never thought I would say this, would have been good if we had signed him this summer.
We have missed the boat yet again with Benitez, we will struggle to get a decent manager because they are all in better jobs. Arteta is taking this club lower than a snakes arse and the krankies haven’t got a scoobie how to run a football club. Dark days ahead.