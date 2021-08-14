Video: Highlights from Arsenal’s loss to Brentford yesterday including Arteta excuses

Brentford earned a deserved 2-0 victory over Arsenal to kickstart their return to the Premier League, but where did it go wrong for the visitors?

We started the match brightly, having at least two-thirds of the possession in the opening 15 minutes of play, before the match turned, and we never managed to recover after conceding 22 minutes in.

Emile Smith Rowe appeared to be our only outlet for anything creative in the final third, while Brentford remained an extremely organised unit that wasn’t to be broken.

As much as I want to give credit to the hosts for their performance, I can’t help but focus on how little imagination, creativity and concentration our team possessed, but Brentford most definitely deserve plenty of praise for the level of focus they showed throughout.

Patrick