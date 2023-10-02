Video Highlights: How Liverpool shocked the Arsenal Women in record-breaking Emirates game

Miri Taylor’s second-half goal secured a surprising win for Liverpool against Arsenal in front of a record Women’s Super League crowd at Emirates Stadium. Taylor capitalized on Missy Bo Kearns’ cross to net the decisive goal, rewarding Liverpool’s resilient and well-organized performance.

This victory marked Liverpool’s first WSL away win since January 2020.

Despite Arsenal’s dominant first-half pressure, Reds goalkeeper Laws made a stunning reflex save to deny Lotte Wubben-Moy’s header. Under the animated guidance of manager Beard, Liverpool thwarted wave after wave of crosses into the box.

Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds nearly found the net during their best period in the opening half. However, Jen Beattie’s crucial block prevented a goal after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger fumbled a cross. Kearns followed up with a narrowly wide free-kick, keeping the pressure on.

Arsenal pushed for an equalizer, with Frida Maanum’s powerful strike deflected over the crossbar by Laws, and substitute Victoria Pelova’s close-range attempt smartly blocked by Gemma Bonner. Despite a frustrating afternoon for England forward Alessia Russo, Liverpool held on for a well-earned victory and Arsenal are now set for a season of playing catch-up with their 3 main rivals all winning yesterday.

Watch the highlights here…..

Michelle Maxwell

