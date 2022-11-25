Video Highlights – Juventus 1-1 Arsenal Women – Miedema saves a point to stay top of the Group

Arsenal Women travelled over to Turin for last night’s Champions League Group game against Juventus, and it was always going to be a tough call with the Gunners having six of their first team players on the treatment table, with the big blow of losing Beth Mead to an ACL injury last weekend.

Juventus are tough team to beat lately with the eex.Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro in charge, and they won the domestic treble last season, but Arsenal still gave a very good account of themselves. In fact with a bit more luck, Blackstenius could have put us three goals up at half time on her own, but it was still a 0-0 stalemate at the break.

But it was Juve that got the breakthrough after 51 minutes, but their lead only lasted 5 mins as Miedema popped up to head us level from a corner.

Caitlin Foord had a one-on-one just before the end but the keeper blocked her superbly.

Great game and definitely worth a watch..

Michelle Maxwell

