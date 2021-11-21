Video Highlights – Liverpool v Arsenal – Ramsdale Man Of The Match?

So, once again Arsenal have travelled fruitlessly up to Merseyside for our yearly defeat by Liverpool, and although we conceded four goals, it could heasily have been so much more if it hadn’t been for the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale, who prevented the Gunners from being totally humiliated by a cricket scoreline.

Liverpool’s total dominance just shows how far Arteta’s new team have yet to go before they can challenge any of Man City, Chelsea or Liverpool on a level playing ground.

What was most disappointing was the fear they showed and lack of belief, and without that, we have lost before going out on the pitch. At least Ramsdale tried his best…

Watch The Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith asks where is the proof that Arsenal have improved under Arteta

Please subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids on Youtube to share the Arsenal Family love!