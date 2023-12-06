Video Highlights Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal – What a rollercoaster end-to-end nail-biter

Well, what a game! In a high-tempo match, Luton initially dominated the play, but a quick throw in landed with Saka who somehow gave the pass which led to Martinelli’s 17th-minute goal.
Luton swiftly equalized with Osho’s header in the 22nd minute. Arsenal regained the lead before halftime, as Jesus headed in a cross from White. The second half saw Luton leveling again in the 49th minute through another corner.
Barkey’s 57th-minute shot put Luton ahead 3-2, but Jesus assisted Havertz in equalizing in the 60th minute.
The intense final 30 minutes suggested a draw, but in the 96th minute, an Arsenal free kick led to Rice’s header, securing a 4-3 victory.
Despite the challenges, Arsenal now leads the table with a seven-point margin.
Great highlights to watch over and over!
Enjoy!
This game is not for the faint hearted if you ask me, Arsenal had to throw the entire kitchen sink at the Hatters to come away with all the spoils