Video Highlights Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal – What a rollercoaster end-to-end nail-biter

Well, what a game! In a high-tempo match, Luton initially dominated the play, but a quick throw in landed with Saka who somehow gave the pass which led to Martinelli’s 17th-minute goal.

Luton swiftly equalized with Osho’s header in the 22nd minute. Arsenal regained the lead before halftime, as Jesus headed in a cross from White. The second half saw Luton leveling again in the 49th minute through another corner.

Barkey’s 57th-minute shot put Luton ahead 3-2, but Jesus assisted Havertz in equalizing in the 60th minute.

The intense final 30 minutes suggested a draw, but in the 96th minute, an Arsenal free kick led to Rice’s header, securing a 4-3 victory.

Despite the challenges, Arsenal now leads the table with a seven-point margin.

Great highlights to watch over and over!

Enjoy!