Video highlights: Man United 2-2 Arsenal Women – debut goal from Lacasse

Video highlights: Man United 2-2 Arsenal Women – debut goal from Lacasse

After suffering defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week, in front of a record-breaking crowd at Emirates Stadium, the Arsenal Women really needed to come out fighting last night, as they faced rivals Manchester United in their first WSL away game of the season. Eidevall made 6 changes to the starting eleven that lost to Liverpool.

Our Gunners, sporting their new Stella McCartney away kits, rose to the challenge, with a goal from Blackstenius in the first half and a debut goal from summer-signing Cloe Lacasse in extra-time, ensuring they took a point away from the clash as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal starting XI: D’Angelo (GK), Beattie (Wubben-Moy, 82), Catley, Little (C), Walti, Maritz (Lacasse, 86), Pelova (Maanum, 59), Russo, Blackstenius (Foord, 59), Codina (McCabe, 59), Ilestedt

Subs: Zinsberger (GK), Hurtig, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross

