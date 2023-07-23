Video Highlights – Man United beat the Gunners 2-0 in American Friendly

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last night. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scored the goals for United, while Arsenal’s best chance fell to Kai Havertz. Eddie Nketiah also came close in the second-half.
United started the game brightly and took the lead in the 30th minute through Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder struck a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box that Aaron Ramsdale could only parry into the net.
United doubled their lead seven minutes later when Sancho took advantage of a mistake by Gabriel Magalhaes to fire past Ramsdale.
Arsenal improved in the second half but were unable to create any clear-cut chances. Their best opportunity fell to Havertz, who headed over from close range.
United held on for the win and secured their third pre-season victory in a row.
And to make it worse, United won the penalty shoot out 5-3 in a bad night for Gooners everywhere….
Just for info, this is how the penalties panned out….
Casemiro scores 1-0
Martin Odegaard scores 1-1
Diogo Dalot scores 2-1
Leandro Trossard scores 2-2
Victor Lindelof scores 3-2
Fabio Vieira misses 3-2
Marcus Rashford scores 4-2
Jorginho scores 4-3
Christian Eriksen scores 5-3
Sloppy game. Havertz is not fit to be ESR’s boot boy. Lazy, and not dominating. He will need to really change his game to be of use. Timber looks good. Rice will need Partey or a Douglas Luiz type to make a powerful duo. Fabio Viera is just not good enough and he makes us 10 and a half men. We need 11.
A bit harsh on Havertz isn’t it? It’s too early to start this kind of talk imo. Please be patient and give him a chance. It’s still pre season and most players are still not fully fit or being swapped and changed. The result means nothing. The game time is more important.
I’ve given Havertz 10 games before I evaluate whether he is worth the £70M we were all against spending on him.
You know what, I think Timber next to Rice with Ben ar RB could be a very interesting combination if it’s ever used.
Im not going to judge Havertz yet because that’s unfair but I know that ESR is a better fit with Arsenal currently(obvious) and that he’s a much bigger goal threat in general from midfield.
2nd point is very important because we don’t have a 20+ goal striker so we desperately need midfield goals, although Im hoping Jesus can be.
Preseason not going well with 1 win in 3 against a made up team but hoping we improve
Arsenal always helps Chelsea get rid of its flops while we are stuck with ours
What was the rationale behind signing Harvert at €65M?
I have learnt never to judge the team or a player during pre season or the community shield games. Sorry to sound harsh but Nketiah reminds me of Ineacho. He was a hard working player at Man City but deemed to not fit their system and was shipped out. IMHO the same applies to Nketiah who either should be brought on as a substitute or left to start in the cup games.