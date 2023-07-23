Video Highlights – Man United beat the Gunners 2-0 in American Friendly

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last night. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scored the goals for United, while Arsenal’s best chance fell to Kai Havertz. Eddie Nketiah also came close in the second-half.

United started the game brightly and took the lead in the 30th minute through Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder struck a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box that Aaron Ramsdale could only parry into the net.

United doubled their lead seven minutes later when Sancho took advantage of a mistake by Gabriel Magalhaes to fire past Ramsdale.

Arsenal improved in the second half but were unable to create any clear-cut chances. Their best opportunity fell to Havertz, who headed over from close range.

United held on for the win and secured their third pre-season victory in a row.

And to make it worse, United won the penalty shoot out 5-3 in a bad night for Gooners everywhere….

Just for info, this is how the penalties panned out….

Casemiro scores 1-0

Martin Odegaard scores 1-1

Diogo Dalot scores 2-1

Leandro Trossard scores 2-2

Victor Lindelof scores 3-2

Fabio Vieira misses 3-2

Marcus Rashford scores 4-2

Jorginho scores 4-3

Christian Eriksen scores 5-3