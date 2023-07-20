Video Highlights: MLS All-Stars blown away by 5-Star Arsenal performance

Arsenal FC put on a dominant display to defeat the MLS All-Stars 5-0 in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The Gunners were in control from the start, with Gabriel Jesus scoring a sensational corner kick in the fifth minute. Leandro Trossard doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 23rd minute, and Jorginho converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 3-0.

The MLS All-Stars offered little resistance, and Arsenal added two more goals in the final 15 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli finished off a flowing move in the 84th minute, and Kai Havertz scored a beautiful volley in stoppage time.

The result was a comprehensive victory for Arsenal, who showed their class against a strong MLS side. The Gunners were clinical in front of goal, and they were also impressive in possession. This was a statement performance from Arsenal, and it will give them confidence ahead of the new season.

Enjoy these highlights provided by ESPN. I am still amused by these Latin commentators!

