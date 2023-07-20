Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video Highlights: MLS All-Stars blown away by 5-Star Arsenal performance

Arsenal FC put on a dominant display to defeat the MLS All-Stars 5-0 in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The Gunners were in control from the start, with Gabriel Jesus scoring a sensational corner kick in the fifth minute. Leandro Trossard doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 23rd minute, and Jorginho converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 3-0.

The MLS All-Stars offered little resistance, and Arsenal added two more goals in the final 15 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli finished off a flowing move in the 84th minute, and Kai Havertz scored a beautiful volley in stoppage time.

The result was a comprehensive victory for Arsenal, who showed their class against a strong MLS side. The Gunners were clinical in front of goal, and they were also impressive in possession. This was a statement performance from Arsenal, and it will give them confidence ahead of the new season.

Enjoy these highlights provided by ESPN. I am still amused by these Latin commentators!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Should Arsenal go back for this top class Brazilian to crown our fantastic summer window
Arsenal face stiff competition in battle to sign Bundesliga youngster
Martin Odegaard makes it clear what Arsenal’s principle goal is
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v MLS All Stars

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Not much to take out of this game but I guess it’s a nice morale booster for the players.

    Onto ManU and Barce

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs