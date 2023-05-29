Video Highlights of Arsenal 5-0 Wolves – an emotional end to a great season..

The game against Wolves at the Emirates yesterday was set up to be a celebration of our best ever season, points-wise, in the Premier League. It may not have been enough to win the title but it was certainly a massive improvement on the last ten years, that’s for sure.

The game wasn’t live onn terrestial TV, so first of all we all need to see the highlights to appreciate the quality of play that helped us to a grand total of 88 goals for the season, and to see the fantastic send off the fans gave to Granit Xhaka.

Let’s watch these and then we call discuss the game in detail….

Enjoy!